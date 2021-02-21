UK steps up vaccine rollout with easing lockdown in sight

More than 17.5 million people, or a third of UK adults, have received at least one shot of the vaccine since vaccinations began in December.

The UK government has said every adult in the country should receive a first coronavirus vaccine by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepares to establish a ‘cautious’ plan for ease the UK lockdown.

The previous goal was for all adults to get one shot by September. The new target also calls on all people aged 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to receive their first of two vaccines by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1.

The makers of the two vaccines Britain uses, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that “we now think we have the supplies” to speed up the vaccination campaign.

The early success of the UK vaccination effort is good news for a country that has recorded more than 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest in Europe. More than 17.5 million people, a third of UK adults, have received at least one shot of the vaccine since vaccinations began on December 8.

Britain delays administration of second vaccine doses for up to 12 weeks after first [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Britain is delaying the administration of second doses of vaccine for up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than three to four weeks, in order to quickly give partial protection to more people. The approach has been criticized in some countries – and by Pfizer, which says it does not have data to support the gap – but it is supported by science advisers to the UK government.

Despite the success of Europe’s fastest vaccination campaign, the UK government has been accused of failing to protect people with disabilities, who are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics found that 60% of people who died from coronavirus in England in 2020 had a physical or mental disability. But many people with disabilities, except those with “severe or profound” learning disabilities, have not been placed in a priority group for vaccination.

Roadmap for the reopening

News of the new vaccine targets came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with senior ministers on Sunday to finalize a “road map” to get out of the national lockdown. He plans to announce the details to Parliament on Monday.

Faced with a dominant virus variant that scientists believe to be more transmissible than the original virus, Britain has spent much of the winter under strict lockdown. Bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, hairdressers and all non-essential stores have been closed; grocery stores, pharmacies and take-out are always open.

The government has stressed that economic and social reopenings will be slow and cautious, with non-essential purchases or outdoor gatherings unlikely before April. Many children will be returning to school starting March 8, and nursing home residents will be able to receive a visitor on the same date.

Johnson’s Conservative government has been accused of reopening the country too quickly after the first lockdown last year. The number of new confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all down in February but remain high, and Johnson says his reopening roadmap will follow “data, not dates.”

But he is under pressure from some Tory MPs, who argue that restrictions should be lifted quickly to revive an economy that was hammered by three lockdowns last year.