UK says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘barbaric, unjustified’ – Times of India

LONDON: British foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday slammed Russia‘s attack on neighbor Ukraine as “barbaric” and “unjustified” and reiterated her country’s backing for Kiev.
Solidarity with @DmytroKuleba and the Ukrainian people. whore‘s assault on Ukraine is barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life,” she said in a tweet.
“We will continue to hold Putin to account and remain steadfast in our support”, she added.




