UK says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘barbaric, unjustified’ – Times of India

LONDON: British foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday slammed Russia ‘s attack on neighbor Ukraine as “barbaric” and “unjustified” and reiterated her country’s backing for Kiev Solidarity with @DmytroKuleba and the Ukrainian people. whore ‘s assault on Ukraine is barbaric, unjustified and shows a callous disregard for human life,” she said in a tweet.“We will continue to hold Putin to account and remain steadfast in our support”, she added.