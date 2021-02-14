World
UK says it shares US concerns over WHO’s Covid-19 mission to China – Times of India
LONDON: British Minister for Foreign Affairs Dominic raab said he shared his concerns about the level of to access given to a World Health Organization Covid-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism of the United States.
“We share our concerns that they are getting full cooperation and getting the answers they need, so we’re going to push for him to have full access, get all the data he needs. “Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared the US concerns.
“We share our concerns that they are getting full cooperation and getting the answers they need, so we’re going to push for him to have full access, get all the data he needs. “Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared the US concerns.
Source link