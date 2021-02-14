World

UK says it shares US concerns over WHO’s Covid-19 mission to China – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute

LONDON: British Minister for Foreign Affairs Dominic raab said he shared his concerns about the level of to access given to a World Health Organization Covid-19 fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism of the United States.
“We share our concerns that they are getting full cooperation and getting the answers they need, so we’re going to push for him to have full access, get all the data he needs. “Raab said in a BBC interview when asked if he shared the US concerns.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

West ‘uses’ Alexei Navalny to cause trouble in Russia, says Vladimir Putin

2 hours ago

Spain’s Catalonia holds key election amid COVID fears

3 hours ago

“ Our goal is that no lemur lives alone ”

5 hours ago

Japan officially approves its first Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button