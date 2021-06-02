World
UK reports no new Covid deaths for first time since March 2020 – Times of India
LONDON: Britain has not recorded any news deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday. The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country entered its first lockdown.
Tuesday’s figure is for the number of reported deaths and it comes after a national holiday on Monday – a factor that has in the past skewed the data. Britain’s total death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,27,782 and is the fifth highest in the world, according to John hopkins The data. The data showed 3,165 new cases, broadly stable the day before.
“The whole country will be so happy that no Covid-related deaths were recorded yesterday,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said, adding that the vaccines were clearly working. But, he said, people still had to take precautions. This step will strengthen calls to push forward plans for its final stage of unblocking the economy on June 21. Boris Johnson The government has warned that it will have to wait for more data on the spread of the variant first identified in India before announcing by June 14 whether the easing of restrictions can go ahead. Scientists called for caution. Cambridge teacher Ravi Gupta warned of a third wave: “All waves start with low numbers that growl in the background and then become explosive. ”
