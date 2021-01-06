World
UK reports highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since April – Times of India
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded more than 1000 Covid-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.
The UK’s four countries recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus on Wednesday and 62,322 new cases of Covid-19, official data showed.
The numbers were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis England and Scotland began new Covid-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens ordered to stay at home.
Data as of Tuesday had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries most affected by Covid-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.
