UK rejects ‘runaway immigration’ despite labor shortages

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his country’s choice to leave the EU as the shortage of workers threatens to disrupt the Christmas season.

UK will not revert to “runaway immigration” to resolve fuel, gas and food crises, officials said, suggesting such tensions were part of post-Brexit adjustment period .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday defended his country’s choice to leave the European Union, after shortages of foreign workers wreaked havoc in certain sectors of the economy.

“The way forward for our country is not just to pull the big lever marked by uncontrolled immigration and allow a large number of people to work,” Johnson told British television station BBC during the conference of his conservative party.

“So what I won’t do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills supported by uncontrolled immigration. There will be a period of adjustment, but I think that’s what we need to see. “

The comments were closest to the PM in admitting that Britain’s exit from the EU has contributed to tensions in supply chains and the workforce, ranging from fuel deliveries to potential shortages of turkeys for Christmas.

The Prime Minister finds himself in retreat nine months after Britain completed its exit from the EU.

The government has said it will issue temporary visas to foreign truck drivers and poultry workers, but said companies must respond to supply chain issues by attracting more British workers with higher wages.

“I don’t believe in a command and control economy, so I don’t think the Prime Minister is responsible for what is in the stores. This is why we have a free enterprise economy, ”Foreign Minister Liz Truss told the conference.

The UK was due to deploy military tanker drivers from Monday to deliver fuel to service stations, many of which were dry after a chaotic week which saw panic buying and fighting erupt.

The retail industry has warned the government that unless it takes immediate action to alleviate a severe shortage of truckers, significant disruption is inevitable as the Christmas shopping season approaches.