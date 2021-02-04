UK regulator revokes license for China-backed broadcaster

LONDON – Britain’s broadcasting regulator said on Thursday it had withdraw the license for China Global Television Network, an international news channel owned by a Chinese public broadcaster, to operate in the country in part because its political affiliation violates broadcasting laws.

Licensees must have editorial oversight over their content and cannot be vetted by political bodies, and the regulator, Ofcom, said the outlet failed on both counts.

An investigation showed that the channel’s licensee, Star China Media Limited, had no control over CGTN’s programming. The regulator also said that attempts to transfer the license to a company under the CGTN name had failed because it was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which is not permitted under UK law. broadcasting”.

Ofcom said to have given to CGTN, which belongs to a media group controlled by the Communist Party, “significant time” to comply with the rules. “We now consider it appropriate to withdraw CGTN’s broadcast license in the UK.”