World

UK registers 53,135 new Covid cases in 24 hours – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday set a new daily record of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted over the growing number of positive tests and pressure on health services.
Government figures showed 53,135 people had tested positive in the past 24 hours, up from 41,385 the day before, bringing the total number of cases to 2,382,865.
Another 414 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the country’s toll to 71,567.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Algerian President Tebboune returns after Covid treatment in Germany

2 hours ago

Wall Street Tempers Bonus Expectations During COVID-19 Era

3 hours ago

UK virus outbreak passes spring peak as lockdown choices loom

5 hours ago

Egyptian court sentences former student to 3 years in #MeToo case

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button