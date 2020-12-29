UK registers 53,135 new Covid cases in 24 hours – Times of India

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday set a new daily record of more than 53,000 Covid-19 cases, as concern mounted over the growing number of positive tests and pressure on health services.

Government figures showed 53,135 people had tested positive in the past 24 hours, up from 41,385 the day before, bringing the total number of cases to 2,382,865.

Another 414 deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the country’s toll to 71,567.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail