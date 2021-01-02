World
UK records record 57,725 virus cases daily – Times of India
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded a daily record of 57,725 coronavirus cases.
Government figures show the UK has recorded five consecutive daily highs – all above 50,000 and almost double the levels of two weeks ago.
In addition, the hospitals of Brittany have started receiving batches of coronavirus vaccine developped by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, approved by UK regulators this week.
Some 530,000 doses of the vaccine will be available for rollout across the country from Monday. Residents of nursing homes and their caretakers, those over 80 and hospital staff should receive the first doses.
The Princess Royal Hospital at Haywards Heath, part of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust in the south England, was one of the first to get vaccinated.
Over one million people in the UK have received their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine.
The government says 445 people died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. This brings the confirmed total to 74,570, the sixth highest death toll in the world.
