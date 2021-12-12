World
UK raises virus alert level as Omicron variant rises – Times of India
LONDON: The British government on Sunday raised the official coronavirus threat level in the country, warning of the rapid spread of the omicron variant had pushed the UK in high-risk territory.
The Chief Medical Officers of Health for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the new, highly transmissible strain “adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services. health ”at a time when Covid-19 is already widespread. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5 point scale.
Doctors said early evidence shows omicron spreads much faster than the currently dominant delta variant, and vaccines offer less protection against it. UK officials say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.
“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but hospitalizations from omicron are already happening and are expected to increase rapidly,” they said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to make a televised statement on the coronavirus situation in Britain and the booster vaccination campaign on Sunday evening.
Concerns over the new variant led Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks should be worn in most indoor environments, vaccination certificates should be presented to enter nightclubs, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.
However, many scientists say that is unlikely to be enough and are calling for more stringent measures.
The Johnson government is trying to avoid this, but aims to offer everyone 18 and over a booster by the end of January.
The British Health Safety Agency said on Friday that AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, although preliminary data shows efficacy appears to increase between 70% and 75% after a third dose of the vaccine.
The Chief Medical Officers of Health for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the new, highly transmissible strain “adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to the public and health services. health ”at a time when Covid-19 is already widespread. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5 point scale.
Doctors said early evidence shows omicron spreads much faster than the currently dominant delta variant, and vaccines offer less protection against it. UK officials say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the UK within days.
“The severity data will become clearer over the next few weeks, but hospitalizations from omicron are already happening and are expected to increase rapidly,” they said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to make a televised statement on the coronavirus situation in Britain and the booster vaccination campaign on Sunday evening.
Concerns over the new variant led Johnson’s Tory government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago. Masks should be worn in most indoor environments, vaccination certificates should be presented to enter nightclubs, and people are encouraged to work from home if possible.
However, many scientists say that is unlikely to be enough and are calling for more stringent measures.
The Johnson government is trying to avoid this, but aims to offer everyone 18 and over a booster by the end of January.
The British Health Safety Agency said on Friday that AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, although preliminary data shows efficacy appears to increase between 70% and 75% after a third dose of the vaccine.