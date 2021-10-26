World
UK Queen Elizabeth withdraws from COP26 after advising to rest – Times of India
LONDON: Great Britain queen elizabeth withdrew from the COP26 conference in Glasgow next week after medics advised her to rest, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the UN climate summit.
A palace source said the decision not to attend was made out of “reasonable precaution” and to let everyone know in advance. The Queen remains in a good mood and wishes COP26 a success, the source added.
“Following the rest advice, the Queen undertook light duties at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace said.
“Her Majesty has unfortunately decided not to travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday November 1st.”
The 95-year-old Queen, the world’s oldest and longest-serving monarch, spent the night in hospital last Wednesday after undergoing “preliminary investigations” for an unspecified but unrelated disease to Covid-19.
She made her first official engagement since her hospital stay earlier Tuesday, hosting two virtual audiences to welcome the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland.
Elizabeth, who is the queen of 15 other kingdoms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand and who will celebrate her 70th birthday next year on the throne, is known for her robust health and continues to serve in many roles. public.
The news of the cancellation is likely to raise concerns about his health. She was recently heard say that she is irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing about it.
The Queen was due to attend a party next Monday at the conference where world leaders will meet, including the US president. Joe biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Britain has touted the UN climate conference COP26, which begins in Glasgow on October 31, as the last big chance to slow rising temperatures, and hopes to persuade leaders to adopt tougher climate targets.
However, Johnson said on Monday he was “touch and go” about whether COP26 would succeed in securing the requirements necessary to limit the rise in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to achieve net carbon emissions by 2050.
The Queen will deliver remarks to the assembled delegates via a recorded message, the palace added. Elizabeth’s son and heir Prince charles and his eldest son Prince william are still awaited.
