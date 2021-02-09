World
UK quarantine rules: Britain tightens travel restrictions with hotel quarantine, threat of jail world news – Times of India
LONDON: Brittany said he would tighten border controls next week against new variants of the coronavirus, demanding hotel quarantine for arrivals and threatening rule breakers with up to 10 years in prison and fines .
Under the lockdown rules, vacations are banned and testing and quarantine regimes are already in place for travelers, but the government said on Tuesday it would bring additional measures due to the risk of new variants on which travelers vaccines may not work.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people could be sent to jail and fined up to 10,000 pounds ($ 14,000) if they break the rules that go into effect on February 15.
“Anyone who lies on the passenger tracking form and tries to cover up that he was in a country on the ‘red list’ in the 10 days before arriving here, faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years,” he told Parliament. .
British and Irish nationals arriving in England of the highest-risk countries, those on the “red list” like South Africa, would have to pay 1,750 pounds and spend the minimum of 10 days in quarantine in an assigned hotel, Hancock said.
The government, already criticized for being slow to put in place stricter border measures, said it had contracted 16 hotels for a total of 4,600 rooms and would get more if needed.
The tighter restrictions have prompted a new plea for help from airlines and airports, already on their knees by the pandemic.
Arrivals to England must currently have proof of a negative Covid-19 test within the last three days and then self-isolate for 10 days from departure. The government would introduce a requirement for additional testing, Hancock said.
