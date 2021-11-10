UK Prime Minister Johnson says lawmakers who break the rules must be punished

GLASGOW, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any lawmaker who breaks the rules should be punished as Parliament is embroiled in a growing scandal and allegations that some politicians are being paid for outside work who might have broken the rules.

“The most important thing is that those who break the rules should be investigated and should be punished,” he told reporters at a press conference at the United Nations Summit on the weather.

“And the rules say the two crucial things: you have to put your work as an MP first, and you have to focus primarily and foremost on your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to parliament.”

“And they also say that you should not use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene in any way on behalf of outside business interests.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Michael Holden, editing by Kylie MacLellan)