World
UK Prime Minister Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in one secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, Sun and the Mail on Sunday newspapers reported.
A spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports.
The Sun said guests were invited at the last minute to the ceremony in central London, and said even senior officials in Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans.
Weddings at England are currently limited to 30 people due to restrictions related to Covid-19.
Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have lived together in Downing Street since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019. Last year they announced they were engaged and expecting a child.
Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April.
The Sun previously reported that wedding invitations had been sent to friends and family for July 2022.
A spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment on the reports.
The Sun said guests were invited at the last minute to the ceremony in central London, and said even senior officials in Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans.
Weddings at England are currently limited to 30 people due to restrictions related to Covid-19.
Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have lived together in Downing Street since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019. Last year they announced they were engaged and expecting a child.
Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April.
The Sun previously reported that wedding invitations had been sent to friends and family for July 2022.