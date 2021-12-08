UK Prime Minister Johnson imposes COVID ‘plan B’ to contain Omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions on England, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

Undermined by accusations that its staff partying in Downing Street during a Christmas lockdown last year, Johnson said on Wednesday that Omicron was spreading rapidly and had no choice but to go ‘plan B’ while a vaccine booster program unfolded.

While still a far cry from the complete lockdowns imposed earlier in the pandemic, the new measures have been described as a “hammer blow” to downtown restaurants, cafes and shops that are in desperate need of Christmas trading. rebuild their finances.

Many lawmakers in Johnson’s own party are also angry with the new restrictions, fearing the effect they will have after the economy’s historic 10% contraction last year.

“While the situation can improve, and I sincerely hope it will, we know that the ruthless logic of exponential growth could lead to a sharp increase in hospitalizations and therefore, sadly, deaths,” Johnson said. at a press conference.

The pound fell sharply when news broke on Wednesday that ‘Plan B’ measures were imminent and investors reduced their bets on a Bank of England interest rate hike next week.

Johnson, who lifted most COVID restrictions in England in July following a rapid vaccine rollout, had pledged to get through the winter without resorting to a fourth COVID-19 lockdown, but kept a self-esteem. saying “plan B” in reserve.

Some of those measures, such as the reintroduction of masks on public transport and in stores, had already been introduced, but on Wednesday Johnson said people would now also have to work from home.

Face masks will be required in public places, such as theaters and cinemas, and a COVID pass will be required to access nightclubs and high-traffic areas.

Johnson said the new measures were needed after 568 cases of Omicron were discovered in the country, with data suggesting his doubling time for infections could be between two and three days.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said officials estimate the number of infections at Omicron to be actually around 20 times the number of confirmed cases, meaning they could be closer to 10,000.

Reporting from London, Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons said recent accusations Johnson’s staff partied in Downing Street during a Christmas shutdown last year had undermined his legitimacy.

A leaked video showed senior executives laughing and joking about how to explain a rally in Downing Street during a COVID-19 Christmas lockdown last year. Johnson apologized.

Simmons said the public wondered how Johnson could “truly be a moral authority, guiding the public on what to do” after dodging questions about last year’s Christmas party, which was “offensive to the British public “.

‘Hammer blow’

Some companies have reacted with disbelief to the new restrictions, announced in the run-up to Christmas.

“The renewed ‘work from home’ order during the busiest business time of the year is a hammer blow to our retail and leisure tenants,” said Jace Tyrrell, CEO of New West End Company.

While many businesses have adapted well to working from home, industries such as hospitality, entertainment and travel have suffered huge losses. Unlike previous closings, an employment assistance program on leave is also no longer available.

A Savanta ComRes poll also suggested some people may be less willing to follow the new restrictions in the wake of the Downing Street party revelations.

The prime minister also said COVID restrictions cannot last forever and the country may need to have “a conversation” about what to do when a substantial proportion of the population refuses to be vaccinated.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland established their own COVID restrictions and had already established stricter rules.