UK Prime Minister cautious about easing lockdown as new hotel regime begins – Times of India
LONDON: Britain intends to seek a “cautious but irreversible” end to strict coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday as his government introduced quarantine stays in hotels for arrivals from “high-risk” countries.
Britain, with more than 117,000 deaths from Covid-19, is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in the world. Johnson has been criticized for acting too quickly to relax the measures and too slowly to reimpose them in recent months.
But lockdown-skeptical MPs are pushing for an accelerated exit after Britain surpassed its goal of vaccinating 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first vaccine this weekend.
Speaking at a clinic in south-east London, Johnson said the government had to be “very careful” as it reviewed a third home care order in England which has closed schools, non-essential businesses and hospitality establishments since early January.
“What we wanted to see is cautious but irreversible progress, and I think that’s what the public and people across the country will want to see,” Johnson said.
The government is due to establish a roadmap to ease measures in England on February 22 and has indicated schools could reopen on March 8.
However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was “a way to go” before the lockdown could be relaxed, stressing that the government was awaiting key data on the success of the vaccines reduce transmission.
But over the weekend, more than 60 members of the ruling Tories signed a letter calling on Johnson to commit to a firm timeline ending with the lifting of all legal checks by the end of April.
Once enough people are vaccinated, “it is time for us to take a bold step in life and start recovering our society and our humanity,” lawmaker Steve Baker told Talkradio on Monday.
While considering a possible route out of the lockdown, the government is also tightening borders to guard against emerging variants of the coronavirus that could undermine the vaccination program.
The new quarantine policy requires all UK citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 ‘red list’ countries to self-isolate at their own expense in approved hotels for 10 days and pass multiple tests Covid-19.
Other visitors from countries, including all countries in South America, South Africa and Portugal, are currently not allowed to visit the UK.
Arrivals that allegedly gave false information about being in one of the countries 10 days before the trip could result in up to 10 years in prison – which has drawn criticism for being excessive.
The government claims to have signed contracts with 16 hotels so far, securing nearly 5,000 rooms near English airports, with 58,000 additional rooms on hold, as it belatedly follows the lead of others such as Australia and New Zealand.
Hancock said the government had addressed initial issues with the new policy at Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest air hub.
“We worked with the airport and with the Border force to make sure everyone knows the process, ”he told Times Radio.
“And it seems to be going well this morning,” he added.
The 11-night quarantine costs £ 1,750 ($ 2,420, 2,000 euros) for transport, food, accommodation, security and testing.
Passengers must test negative for Covid-19 within three days of travel, and book and pay for the package before leaving for Britain.
They will then take further tests on the second and eighth days of their stay.
Hotel occupants will only be able to leave their room in “very limited circumstances”, as the exercise requires “special permission” from staff or security.
Anyone refusing to take tests risks a fine of between £ 1,000 and £ 2,000, while those who do not self-isolate could face a fine of between £ 5,000 and £ 10,000.
