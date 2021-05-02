UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to step down if rules break

A top British Tory has broken ranks to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign if it is proven he has broken government rules on funding a lavish overhaul of his Downing Street apartment. AP Photo

LONDON: A senior Briton Conservative broke ranks on Sunday to call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson resignation if it is proven that he broke government rules on funding a lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

The call of Douglas ross , leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, came as new opinion polls showed the ruling party’s lead over the main opposition Labor Party had been reduced, ahead of UK local elections on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the Conservative Party took seriously an investigation by the powerful Election Commission into the financing of apartments, but dismissed the allegations as “gossip”.

He told Sky News that Johnson had been “crystal clear” about paying for the redecoration himself, although Labor and others stress he had not responded if the bill was secretly paid by a party donor at the start.

Raab also said he had “no idea” if the prime minister asked for help from Tory donors to pay for his childcare and personal trainer, as reported by The Sunday Times.

The newspaper quoted a donor who said: “I don’t mind paying for leaflets, but I don’t want to be asked to pay to literally wipe the butt of the Prime Minister’s baby.”

The Election Commission said on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the redecoration, which could potentially involve police, after Johnson and his fiancee reportedly received a bill approaching £ 200,000 ($ 280,000, 230,000 euros).

Ross was asked on BBC television whether the Prime Minister should step down if he was in breach of the ministerial code.

“Of course,” replied the Scottish Conservative, who is trying to consolidate party support in Scotland against separatist parties in Thursday’s election.

A “farrago of absurdities”?

“I think people expect the highest standards from those who hold the highest office in the country, which is why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently underway and waiting for responses.” Ross said.

The Election Commission is investigating whether party donations have been legally declared, and Downing Street itself has launched two polls in the renovation.

Johnson on Thursday dismissed the dispute as a “farrago of nonsense”, but new opinion polls have suggested that Labor’s repeated attacks on the government’s “sleaze” are starting to bear fruit.

A Focaldata survey for the Sunday Times said the Tories’ strong lead had been wiped out and their UK-wide support now stood at 40%, just a point above Labor.

Another Opinium poll said the Tories’ lead fell from 11 points to five, with Johnson’s party registering 42% to Labor’s 37%.

Johnson tried to take back the election initiative with a comment in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, calling for tougher action on drug criminals and on a wave of dog thefts.