UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson “cautiously optimistic” about COP26 climate deal – Times of India
GLASGOW: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a deal to stop uncontrollable global warming at COP26.
But as world leaders wrapped up a two-day meeting to kick off the two-week A climate change conference at Glasgow, Johnson said: “There is still a very long way to go.”
