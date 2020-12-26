UK PM sold fish as part of Brexit trade deal, fishermen say

LONDON, December 26 (Reuters) – British fishermen on Saturday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson sold the fish stocks to the European Union with a Brexit trade deal that gives EU boats meaningful access to rich fishing waters of the United Kingdom.

Some British politicians have also said the deal results in a sale.

The UK will exit the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy on December 31, but as part of the Christmas Eve trade deal, current rules will largely remain in place for a transition period of 5 1 / 2 years. After this period, annual consultations will take place to establish the level and conditions of EU access to UK waters.

The National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations said the fishing industry had been sacrificed by Johnson. For example, he says, the UK’s share of Celtic Sea haddock will drop from 10% to 20%, leaving 80% in the hands of EU fleets for five years.

“At the end of the game, the prime minister made the call and gave in on the fish, despite the rhetoric and assurances,” the group said. “There will of course be a massive public relations exercise to portray the deal as a fabulous victory, but it will inevitably be viewed by the fishing industry as a defeat.”

The UK government said the trade deal reflected the UK’s new position as an independent sovereign coastal state and provided for a significant increase in quotas for UK fishermen, equivalent to 25% of the value of the catch from the UK. EU in UK waters.

“This represents 146 million pounds for the British fleet over five years,” said the British government. “This ends the UK fleet’s dependence on the unfair ‘relative stability’ mechanism enshrined in the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, and increases the share of total catches caught in UK waters by British ships to about two-thirds. “

But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, said Johnson had “sold the Scottish fishery again”.

The story continues

“The promises they knew couldn’t be kept, properly broken,” Sturgeon said.

“This is a massive sale,” said Ian Blackford, SNP leader in the British Parliament. “The British government of Boris Johnson has signed an agreement which guarantees long-term access to EU boats.”

Fishing contributed only 0.03% of UK economic output in 2019, but many Brexit supporters see it as a symbol of the regained sovereignty they say leaving the EU brings.

Associated with the processing of fish and shellfish, the sector accounts for 0.1% of UK GDP. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Leslie Adler)