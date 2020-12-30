UK Parliament overwhelmingly backs Brexit deal

The conversation

The names of Hoda Muthana and Brit Shamima Begum have appeared in countless titles in the United States and Europe since these two female members of the Islamic State group were discovered in a large internally displaced persons camp weeks ago. The women were among the resistance fighters in the last Islamic State stronghold in Baghouz, Syria. When they were found by journalists, one was pregnant and the other was caring for her young child, and in the four years that these women lived in ISIS, they went from a self-proclaimed romance in ISIS capital Raqqa on the heels of airstrikes. with a little more than the clothes on the back. Now, as young mothers, they have been portrayed as iconic ISIS wives, proof of the group’s ability to twist the minds of vulnerable teenage girls, and in numerous interviews these two have wholeheartedly adopted this story. “When I went to Syria I was just a housewife for the entire four years – stayed home, took care of my husband, took care of my children,” Begum told Sky News. Although Muthana instigated the murder of Americans on Twitter, according to the accounts of these women, they did not participate in the violence of the Islamic State. They did not even see it. A story of impunity We’ve heard this story before. As Wendy Lower meticulously details in “Hitler’s Furies: German Women in the Nazi Killing Fields,” about half a million German women followed their husbands or volunteered to colonize the territory conquered by Nazi Germany in Eastern Europe. Women of the Eastern Front played a pivotal role in the expansion of the Nazi state, holding key administrative, logistical and medical positions. Some of these Nazi women were also committed horrific crimes No less than 5,000 rvi as guards of concentration camps. About 10,000 women were SS auxiliaries, or Helferinnen, serving in a bureaucracy that murdered millions of people in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and elsewhere. A total of 7,900 women were employed in the SS Frauenkorps, where those who worked as secretaries often decided which political prisoners would end up on the day’s death lists. Thousands of other Nazi nurses participated in heinous medical experiments and euthanasia. Yet like most women in IS, Nazi women did not engage in armed combat. They clung to the gender roles and identities that National Socialism created for them as wives and mothers.When the Third Reich collapsed around them, most Nazi women in the East took fled and returned to their old life in Germany. Among the few people arrested, only a small part was tried. After a military trial, the UK executed one of these women – Irma Grese, a 22-year-old Bergen-Belsen guard. But the vast majority of Nazi women were never held to account for their crimes, in Germany or abroad. Women insurgents The roles attributed to women in ISIS and Nazi Germany as wives and mothers, first, and perpetrators of violence, second, differ from the experience of most women in armed groups. In “Women Insurgents: Women Fighters in Civil Wars”, Alexis Henshaw, Ora Szekely and I detail the participation of women in conflicts in Colombia, Ukraine and the Kurdish regions of the Middle East. Women from rebel groups in these settings often participate in combat, in addition to communications, logistics and other support roles. In the Colombian FARC, women were first mobilized with their families as wives of combatants. It was only later that women were allowed to take up arms, ultimately constituting between 30 and 40 percent of the FARC’s fighting force. Unlike ISIS, which encouraged women to give birth to increase the caliphate’s population, the FARC heavily regulated female fertility and sexual relations. Forced abortions and abandoned children were accepted as a prize of victory, as many women who took up arms against the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine did so precisely because they were mothers. Women in these pro-Russian separatist groups often say they are fighting to protect their families and their homeland, after being abandoned by men who avoid conscription on both sides of the conflict. Yelena Dustova, 39, mother of three, said: “What, should I allow them to shoot me in my town? No. I will stay here so that they are not allowed to pass. I have my mom and my kids in there. As our book ‘Insurgent Women’ details, the rebel women of Donbass see no tension between their functions of driving tanks, staffing checkpoints or snipers and their roles as daughters, mothers and daughters. ‘wives. Empowerment of women The roles of women in armed groups vary. But, in large part due to their ability to blur the line between civilians and combatants, the often invisible contributions of women to conflict can be critical to the success of an armed group. The mobilization of more than 4,700 women like Shamima Begum and Hoda Muthana by ISIS was unprecedented because they were foreigners. But women’s participation in violent projects aimed at rebuilding their society is more common than you might think: tens of thousands of Nazi women escaped justice. This historic precedent must be taken into account when governments are deciding how to hold ISIS women accountable for their crimes. 