UK overtakes China as top buyer of expensive Australian wines

The change comes as Australian wine sales to China have plunged following a persistent rift between them.

When it comes to drinking Australian wine, Brits are starting to go for more expensive options. This is important, as sales to China are plummeting following Beijing’s trade retaliation.

Once considered a prime market for cheaper goods, the UK has now overtaken China to become the number one destination for premium Australian wines, according to a report from Wine Australia. The value of exports to the country climbed 7% to A $ 460 million ($ 341 million) in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, even as volume shipments fell 2%.

Still, the overall value of Australian wine exports fell 24% to A $ 2.3 billion as the industry continues to face a barrage of headwinds, including global shipping delays.

The loss of the huge Chinese market to Beijing’s prohibitive tariffs continued to weigh on the outlook, as exports to the mainland fell 77% to A $ 274 million. The industry is still in shock after tariffs of more than 200% imposed on Australian wine at the end of last year after the collapse of relations between the nations.

The move hit the industry hard, wiping out demand for what had been the industry’s most valuable customer. This has left many questions about the future of high-end brands, most notably Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., which previously relied on China for around 30% of its total revenue.

The report shows that these tariffs are having a huge impact, with the number of exporters shipping products to mainland China falling to 750 during the period, from 2,241 in the previous 12 months.

Despite tariffs imposed on mainland China, one-off shipments continued to reach buyers in Hong Kong, where the value of wine exports jumped 135% to A $ 207 million, according to the report. .

Australian wine exports to Hong Kong skyrocket after China’s tariff shock

Wine Australia says its exporters are now looking more to the UK to boost sales, with the coronavirus pandemic and market turmoil amid the Brexit transition also helping to boost demand for Australian products, according to the report.

“Over the past 18 months, there has been a significant increase in exports to the UK, which has helped the market consolidate its place as Australia’s number one destination in terms of volume,” said said Rachel Triggs, Managing Director of Corporate Affairs and Regulation at Wine Australia. noted.