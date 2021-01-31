World
UK opens special visa lane for Hong Kong residents to become citizens – Times of India
HONG KONG: Hong Kong residents can apply for a new visa from Sunday giving them the option of becoming UK citizens after Beijingthe imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial center last year.
The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognize the British National Overseas Passport (BNO) as a valid travel document from Sunday, January 31.
Brittany and China have been arguing for months over this London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.
Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to the people of Hong Kong after Beijing imposed security law on the semi-autonomous city which Britain says violates the terms of the agreements under which the colony was returned to China in 1997. the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependents to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.
The program, which was first announced last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
BNO is a special statute created under British law in 1987 which specifically concerns Hong Kong.
China claims that the West’s views on its actions on Hong Kong are clouded by disinformation and an imperial transfer.
The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognize the British National Overseas Passport (BNO) as a valid travel document from Sunday, January 31.
Brittany and China have been arguing for months over this London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.
Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to the people of Hong Kong after Beijing imposed security law on the semi-autonomous city which Britain says violates the terms of the agreements under which the colony was returned to China in 1997. the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependents to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.
The program, which was first announced last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
BNO is a special statute created under British law in 1987 which specifically concerns Hong Kong.
China claims that the West’s views on its actions on Hong Kong are clouded by disinformation and an imperial transfer.
Source link