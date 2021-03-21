World
UK must avoid importing vaccine-resistant variants at all costs, Minister says – Times of India
LONDON: Brittany must preserve the gains of its Covid-19 vaccination campaign at all costs and avoid a situation where people return from vacation abroad by bringing with them vaccine-resistant variants, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday.
As part of its four-step roadmap to ease restrictions, the government said overseas travel would be allowed to resume from May 17 at the earliest, although it could be later. A task force is due to report to the government in April on what to do with overseas trips.
“We cannot be deaf and blind to what is going on outside the United Kingdom. If you look at Europe, the increase in infections, “Wallace told Sky News when asked if a vacation abroad would be possible for British this summer.
“If we were to be reckless in any way and import new variations that pose risks, what would people say about that? We have a good direction of travel, we are getting there, and I think we have to make sure we preserve that at all costs, ”he said, referring to the vaccination campaign.
