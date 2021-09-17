UK: mixed response to controversial Brick Lane redevelopment plan

London, United Kingdom – Despite a months-long campaign against the redevelopment of Brick Lane in east London, a local council committee voted in favor of plans to build a shopping center and office building in the historic multicultural district, which hosted successive waves of immigrant communities.

There have been 7,000 objections to the project, which aims to redevelop the old buildings of the Truman Brewery, including the Bengali East End Heritage Society.

This week’s decision has been criticized by activists and organizers who argue the reconstruction plans are hurting minority communities and part of a London-wide gentrification scheme targeting working-class neighborhoods.

Founded in 1666, the Truman Brewery was once one of the largest in the world, sending India Pale Ale (IPA) to the British Raj.

Since its closure in 1989, it has grown into a cultural center used by 300 businesses mainly small businesses and managed by the Zeloof partnership.

In terms of location, Brick Lane is at the heart of the UK’s Bangladeshi community and immortalized as a cultural melting pot throughout British history.

The former settlers in the region came from the French, Irish and Jewish working-class communities. A French Huguenot chapel built in 1742 was then used by Christian missionaries, then in 1898 consecrated as a synagogue. In 1976, the building was transformed into a mosque.

“Deeply disappointed”

Nijjormanush, a group created to organize Bengalis and British Bangladeshis which campaigned against the Brick Lane redevelopment plan, was “deeply disappointed” with the recent outcome.

“The vote was a dereliction of duty on the part of the councilors and revealed a deeper rot within the Tower Hamlets council. This reflects a broader trend of inner city councils, especially those dominated by the Labor Party, which offer full support to big business and to plans to gentrify their working-class constituencies, ”a spokesperson said.

The wider gentrification of Brick Lane and its environs did not start with the Truman Brewery proposal; In recent years, the region has grown from a largely inexpensive South Asian hub to an expensive hipster settlement.

Members of Nijjormanush said residents described to them how decades of change had made them “feel foreign to the place they have long called home.”

Poplar & Limehouse Labor MP Apsana Begum took to Twitter to express her disappointment at the decision to allow the plan to continue.

“Very disappointing decision despite over 7,000 local objections, including from my constituents. Local businesses and people will be driven out by rising rents. The rich cultural dynamism and heritage of the East End should never have been lost in the pursuit of financial gain, ”she tweeted.

On Brick Lane, it was business as usual with people trying to attract customers to their famous curry houses – but opinions were divided.

Mohamed, 20, owner of Curry Bazaar, told Al Jazeera: “We are just recovering from the pandemic. For us, this is more harm than good. The mall will attract more people to the area, but only to the mall, not here. “

Little optimism

Sitting outside a vaping store, Munim, 34, told Al Jazeera he was undecided about redevelopment plans, but hopes the local community will be taken into account.

“It could be good, and it could be bad,” the longtime Brick Lane resident said. “I have been here for many years. If they have a program where they can actually integrate some of the jobs to be given to young people here, then that brings more to the community.

“I’m not saying I’m for it, but they can make it sound like it’s for the community.”

Shamsuddin, 62, owner of Restaurant Monsoon since 1976, is optimistic but called for the focus to shift from building plans to community funding.

“The mall is a good idea. You don’t have to go west [London] to buy something you can come here and the community will benefit, ”he said.

Uncertain future

The Tower Hamlets board said in a statement that although the committee accepted the plan, permission to build would only be granted if the program “creates public benefits, including updated proposals for a workspace. affordable and independent retail “.

But Nijjormanush remains doubtful that any good could come from the project.

“At a time when the Bangladeshi community has suffered the worst impact of COVID,” the spokesperson said, referring to the disproportionate effect of the virus on some communities. “We don’t see how our communities can bounce back from this. “