UK Ministry of Defense classified documents found at bus stop: report – Times of India

The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the port of Batumi on the Black Sea on June 26. Classified documents found at bus stop discuss likely Russian reaction to HMS Defender passing through Ukrainian waters (AFP)

LONDON: Classified documents from the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) containing secret information about a warship and the British army were discovered at a bus stop in the south-east of England, according to an article by press published Sunday.

The Defense Ministry said an employee reported the loss of the documents last week, which were discovered by a member of the public in a soggy pile behind a bus stop in Kent early Tuesday morning, according to the report by the BBC.

One set of documents would discuss Russia’s likely reaction to HMS Defender’s passage through Ukrainian waters off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday and another would outline plans for a possible British military presence in Afghanistan after the operation ends. NATO led by the United States this year.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said, as it was confirmed that an investigation had been opened into the incident.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous, found the fifty or so pages of documents and contacted the BBC when they realized the sensitive nature of the content. The BBC believes the documents, which include emails and PowerPoint presentations, came from the office of a senior Defense Ministry official.

Documents relating to the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer, HMS Defender, show that a mission described by the Defense Ministry as an “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters”, with cannons covered and the helicopter of the ship stowed in its hangar, was conducted with the expectation that Russia might react aggressively.

On Wednesday, more than 20 Russian planes and two coast guard ships followed the warship as it sailed about 12 miles off the coast of Crimea. The Moscow Defense Ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots and a jet plane dropped bombs on the destroyer’s path, but the British government dismissed this account, denying that any warning shots were fired.

The mission, dubbed “Op Ditroite”, was the subject of high-level discussions until Monday, according to the documents, with officials speculating on Russia’s reaction if HMS Defender sailed near Crimea.

The bundle of documents also includes updates on arms export campaigns, including sensitive observations on areas where Britain could find itself in competition with European allies. And there are briefing notes for last Monday’s session of the UK-US Defense Dialogue, including comments on US President Joe Biden’s first months in office.

Most items are marked “officially sensitive”, a relatively low level of classification used, according to the government, “where there is a clear and justifiable requirement to enhance the ‘need to know’.”

But a document, addressed to the private secretary of the British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, and marked “Secret UK Eyes Only”, sets out very sensitive recommendations for the United Kingdom’s military footprint in Afghanistan, after the end of the war. Operation Resolute Support, the NATO operation currently ending in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision earlier this year to withdraw US forces.

The document deals with a US request for British assistance in several specific areas and addresses whether any British special forces will remain in Afghanistan after the withdrawal is complete.

Due to the sensitivity of the document, the BBC said it had decided not to report details that could endanger the safety of British and other personnel in Afghanistan.