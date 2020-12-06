World
UK Minister says Brexit trade talks in final days – Times of India
LONDON: Discussions between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal are in their final days and fundamental differences remain, Britain’s Agriculture Minister said on Sunday.
“I think we’re probably now in the last days to be able to decide if there can be a deal,” George eustice told BBC television.
“If the mood heats up again and great strides are made and it’s just a matter of sorting out the details, then you can always find more time, you can always extend,” he says. “But I think unless we can resolve these pretty fundamental differences … we’re going to have to take a stand in the next few days.”
