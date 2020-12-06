World

UK Minister says Brexit trade talks in final days – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 22 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute

LONDON: Discussions between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal are in their final days and fundamental differences remain, Britain’s Agriculture Minister said on Sunday.
“I think we’re probably now in the last days to be able to decide if there can be a deal,” George eustice told BBC television.
“If the mood heats up again and great strides are made and it’s just a matter of sorting out the details, then you can always find more time, you can always extend,” he says. “But I think unless we can resolve these pretty fundamental differences … we’re going to have to take a stand in the next few days.”

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 22 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Trump’s lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test

2 hours ago

UK, EU ‘on a razor’s edge’ as trade talks near year-end deadline

2 hours ago

Romanian leader is tested by close election

8 hours ago

Election in Ghana: six things to know

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button