UK Minister Priti Patel vows to fix ‘broken’ system after migrant tragedy – Times of India
LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged to fix the country’s “broken” asylum system after 27 migrants drowned in the UK’s worst loss of life in the English Channel between France and England.
Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from conflict-torn regions such as Somalia, Iraq, Yemen and Libya make perilous journeys on makeshift boats from Calais in France to Dover in England, a problem which was a major migration crisis between the British and French authorities.
Among those who drowned in the deadliest tragedy to date on Wednesday were 17 men, seven women – including one pregnant – and three children, according to the French interior minister. Gerald Darmanin. The French government has made five arrests of human traffickers suspected of being linked to the incident.
“This serves as the most brutal reminder possible of the dangers of these Channel crossings organized by ruthless criminal gangs,” Priti Patel said in a statement on Twitter.
“This is why this government’s new immigration plan will overhaul our failing asylum system and address many of the long-standing pull factors that encourage migrants to make the perilous journey from France to the Kingdom.” -United.
“We will continue to intensify all cooperation with France and other European partners to prevent migrants from embarking on these deadly journeys,” said the minister of Indian origin, who will meet with her French counterpart to discuss the tragedy.
While two survivors remain in critical condition in a French hospital – one is Iraqi and the other Somali, the identity of those killed in the tragedy has yet to be confirmed.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and the two leaders agreed on the urgent need to step up joint efforts to prevent the deadly crossings and do everything to stop the gangs responsible for putting people’s lives at risk.
Johnson noted that the joint efforts of the two governments, including British funding for the patrols, had so far failed.
“I just want to say that I am shocked and dismayed and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea in the English Channel,” Johnson said.
“What this shows is that the gangs who send people to sea in these dangerous boats will literally stop at nothing. But what I’m afraid this also shows is that the operation led by our friends on the beaches, backed as you know by £ 54million from the UK to help patrol the beaches, technical support that we brought, they were not enough, ”he said.
The UK government has indicated the need to have its own officials on the ground on the French side of the crossing and stricter measures to show criminal gangs that their ‘business model’ will not work and prevent them from getting away with it. with a “murder”.
The alarm was raised on Wednesday after a crew of a fishing boat spotted several people at sea off the French coast.
Macron said France would not let the English Channel become a “cemetery” and pointed out that 1,552 smugglers had been arrested in northern France and 44 smuggler networks dismantled since the start of 2021. His interior minister , Gérald Darmanin, called on other European countries to do more as well.
“Those responsible for the tragedy which took place yesterday in the Channel are the smugglers, who for a few thousand euros promise Eldorado In England. Smugglers are criminals, this tragedy reminds us painfully, “said Darmanin.
“It is an international problem … We say to our Belgian, German and British friends that they should help us to fight the traffickers who work at the international level,” he said.
The boat which sank was very fragile, assimilated by the French government to “a swimming pool which one blows up in his garden”.
Those applying for asylum in the UK are normally not allowed to work while their application is being examined. Instead, they receive housing and support to meet their basic needs.
The UK Home Office can grant work permission to asylum seekers whose claims have been pending for more than 12 months through no fault of their own. Under this policy, those who are allowed to work are limited to jobs on the ministry’s list of stressed occupations – which includes health services and science and engineering fields.
The Strait of Dover is the busiest seaway in the world and more than 25,700 people are believed to have made the dangerous journey via it to the UK this year.
