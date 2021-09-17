World
UK loosens rules for vaccinated travelers, India benefits – Times of India
LONDON: The UK The government announced on Friday a major relaxation of international travel rules for vaccinated people entering and leaving England, with long-haul routes between India and the United Kingdom expected to benefit.
From October 4, the current red, orange and green country traffic light system based on Covid-19 risk levels will be removed and replaced with a single red list.
Removing an amber list, which India is currently on, means reduced costs for travelers related to mandatory quarantines and PCR testing. From October 4, travelers will also no longer need to pre-depart PCR tests to travel to England from abroad.
“Today’s changes mean a simpler and more straightforward system. A system with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or do business around the world while boosting the travel industry, ”said the UK Transport Secretary. Grant shapps.
“Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with over 44 million people fully vaccinated in the UK we are now in a position to introduce a proportional updated structure that reflects the new landscape” , did he declare.
In the latest update, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are among the eight destinations on the red list removed from the list of travel bans from next Wednesday.
From the end of October, fully vaccinated passengers from countries not on the red list will be able to replace the current requirement of the mandatory second-day PCR test with cheaper lateral flow tests. Anyone who tests positive will need to self-isolate and take a free confirmatory PCR test, which would be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants.
