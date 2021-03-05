UK law highlights parental leave for lawmakers
Measures that give workers paid time off when they become parents have not always benefited the lawmakers who created the rules.
In Britain this week, Parliament updated the law so that senior government officials could take paid maternity leave without needing to resign from their posts.
Only a few countries, including the United States, do not mandate paid parental leave nationally.
Here’s a look at how politicians around the world have navigated parenting.
The British Attorney General will take six months off.
Britain’s Attorney General Suella Braverman on Tuesday became the country’s first cabinet official to take paid maternity leave without resigning from her post, after Parliament amended a law that would have required her to do so.
Under the new Ministerial Allowances and Other Maternity Allowances Act, one of Ms. Braverman’s colleagues will temporarily fulfill her role during the six months she is on leave.
“I may be the first, but I will not be the last”, Ms. Braverman said on twitter.
While some welcomed the change as it was long overdue, critics said the measure was rushed in favor of Ms Braverman and objected that the new rules did not apply to all MPs, who receive their full salary during their leave but who are not guaranteed to have a replacement.
Paternity leave is unequal.
Although the new UK law provides for six months paid maternity leave, it does not offer similar benefits for new fathers in the cabinet, beyond the statutory paternity leave of two weeks in the country. Of the 26 ministers attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet meetings, 21 are men.
Even in countries which guarantee long paternity leave, men don’t always take it.
Last year, Japan’s Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was praised for setting an example for the country’s famous work-drunk fathers when he announced that he would take leave take care of her newborn baby.
Still, he said he plans to take just two weeks of paternity leave spread over three months, despite being entitled to up to a year, like all new fathers in Japan.
Even when maternity leave is there, some don’t take it.
Lawmakers who choose not to take full advantage of paid maternity leave could be motivated by the same fear of discrimination many new or pregnant mothers face in the workplace, said Sarah Childs, gender and gender professor. policy at Royal Holloway, University of London. .
She said women in politics fear they could be criticized if they disappeared from parliament for long periods of time, even if they continued to work on constituency issues.
In France in 2009, Rachida Dati, then Minister of Justice, made the headlines when she returned to her post within a week of her daughter’s birth, although 10 weeks leave is guaranteed under French law.
Two years later, a Spanish politician, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, came under scrutiny after she skipped her entitlement to six weeks paid maternity leave and return to work within 11 days to give birth.
Benazir Bhutto became the first elected head of government to give birth while in office when she was Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1990, and would have written later, “The next day, I was back at work, reading the government newspapers and signing the government files.”
Are other countries updating their laws?
Some countries are leading the way by encouraging lawmakers to take parental leave and developing accessible policies to enable them to do so.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand took six weeks off after the birth of her daughter in 2018, passing her duties to her deputy.
In order to make its Parliament more inclusive, Canada revised its parental leave policy for lawmakers in 2019. At the time, lawmakers were penalized for long absences involving neither illness nor official business. They were also not entitled to parental leave because they did not contribute to EI and had to rely on their party to work out a leave agreement on a case-by-case basis.
Now, Canadian lawmakers, regardless of gender, can take up to a year of paid parental leave to care for a newborn or newly adopted child.
The United States has no official policy.
The United States and Ireland are among the countries without a formal parental leave policy for elected officials at the national level, leaving lawmakers to make ad hoc arrangements for paid leave within their party.
“This goes back to a historical legacy of institutions not really having to deal with this problem until very recently, and then reluctant to deal with it because they consider the informal approach to be more than adequate,” said the Minister. Childs Professor of Royal Holloway, University. from London.
In 2018, when Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth became the first A US Senator is going to give birth at the office, she says The Guardian that the lack of formalized parental leave gave him the impression that the Senate “is actually in the 19th century rather than the 21st in one way or another”.
While Ms Duckworth took 12 weeks parental leave (and brought his little girl to the Senate), she said it was “a reflection of a real need for more women at the helm of our whole country”.
In Ireland, Justice Minister Helen McEntee is set to become the country’s first high minister to give birth during her tenure.
But unlike Britain, Ireland does not have a maternity leave policy for lawmakers.
“The fact that there is no provision there nowadays is just really just not acceptable,” Ms McEntee said in an interview in January.