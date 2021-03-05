UK law highlights parental leave for lawmakers

Under the new Ministerial Allowances and Other Maternity Allowances Act, one of Ms. Braverman’s colleagues will temporarily fulfill her role during the six months she is on leave.

“I may be the first, but I will not be the last”, Ms. Braverman said on twitter.

While some welcomed the change as it was long overdue, critics said the measure was rushed in favor of Ms Braverman and objected that the new rules did not apply to all MPs, who receive their full salary during their leave but who are not guaranteed to have a replacement.

Paternity leave is unequal.

Although the new UK law provides for six months paid maternity leave, it does not offer similar benefits for new fathers in the cabinet, beyond the statutory paternity leave of two weeks in the country. Of the 26 ministers attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet meetings, 21 are men.

Even in countries which guarantee long paternity leave, men don’t always take it.

Last year, Japan’s Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was praised for setting an example for the country’s famous work-drunk fathers when he announced that he would take leave take care of her newborn baby.

Still, he said he plans to take just two weeks of paternity leave spread over three months, despite being entitled to up to a year, like all new fathers in Japan.