UK in early stages of 3rd wave of coronavirus, Indian-born scientist warns – Times of India
LONDON: A prominent Indian-born scientist advising the UK government warned there were signs the UK was in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay for a few weeks the country’s planned reopening on June 21, according to a press article published on Monday.
Professor Ravi Gupta of Cambridge University, who is a member of the government advisory group on threats of new and emerging respiratory viruses (Nervtag), said that although new cases were “relatively low”, the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 had fueled “growth exponential “, the BBC reported.
The UK reported more than 3,000 new COVID infections for a fifth consecutive day. Prior to that, the UK had not exceeded that number since April 12.
Gupta also called on Prime Minister Johnson to delay the country’s scheduled reopening on June 21 for “a few weeks”.
The total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the UK currently stood at 4,499,939 and 128,043, respectively.
Professor Gupta said the UK was already in a third wave of infections and at least three-quarters of cases were the new variant first discovered in India.
“Of course, the number of cases is relatively low at the moment – all the waves start with a low number of cases growling in the background and then becoming explosive, so the key here is that what we’re seeing here are the signs of ‘an early wave, “he said.
However, he said the number of people vaccinated in the UK meant this wave would likely take longer to emerge than previous ones.
“There may be a false sense of security for a while, and that is our concern.”
More than 38.8 million people, or more than 70% of adults in Britain, have received the first vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the latest official figures.
Gupta also said the end of the restrictions on June 21 should be delayed “by a few weeks while we collect more information.”
“If you look at the costs and benefits of being wrong, I think it’s strongly in favor of the delay, so I think that’s the key element,” he added.
Professor Adam Finn, another prominent science adviser to the government, also called for caution about a June 21 date for the easing of restrictions.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government could not rule out a delay in the planned easing of the lockdown.
Eustice told the BBC the government had to take things “one step at a time”.
“We cannot rule out anything. We know that it has been a difficult pandemic, a dynamic situation. We have to pass this judgment a few weeks before.
“It will only be then that we will see the impact of the last easement we made on May 17th.”
A final decision on lifting restrictions in England will be made on June 14.
Professor Tim Gowers, who is part of the mathematics department of Cambridge University, said last week that the UK’s fight against the coronavirus could turn badly “very, very quickly” unless the government acts cautiously to ease the lockdown further.
The B.1.617 strain could cause big problems if not taken care of properly, Gowers said.
Variant B.1.617 cases have doubled in one week in England to nearly 7,000, raising fears that the government’s roadmap to lockdown is derailed.
