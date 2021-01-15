World
UK imposes travel ban amid concerns over new Brazilian variant – Times of India
LONDON: The British government travel prohibited from South America and Portugal to ensure a new variant of Covid-19 found in Brazil does not derail the UK vaccination program, although there is no sign that the variant has reached the country, the top UK transport official said.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the entry ban, which went into effect on Friday morning, has been extended to passengers arriving from Portugal as many people from South America to Europe pass through Portugal .
“We don’t have a case at the moment, but it’s a precautionary approach,” Shapps told the BBC. “We want to make sure that we are doing everything possible so that the vaccine deployment can continue and to ensure that it is not disturbed by other variants of this virus.”
The announcement comes just weeks after many countries banned travel from the UK following the discovery of England of another more contagious variant of the virus which has been blamed for a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Scientists said there was no indication that the British variant reacted differently to coronavirus vaccines.
Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called the UK decision “without logic” and said he would seek clarification from his British counterpart.
“Suspending flights from Portugal with the argument of connections between Portugal and Brazil is, with all due respect, completely absurd,” he said in an interview published online by the newspaper Diario of Noticias.
The UK is stepping up its mass vaccination program as the government seeks to protect the country’s oldest and most vulnerable residents before facilitating a third national lockdown. Just over 3.2 million people, or around 5% of Britain’s population, received a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, according to government figures on Friday.
Britain plans to give the first dose to more than 15 million people, including those over 70, frontline healthcare workers and others particularly vulnerable to the virus, by mid February.
“We’re so close now that we want to make sure that we do absolutely everything possible to give ourselves the best chance of defeating this virus, which is why it’s important that we act on these things quickly,” Shapps said.
While the first stage of the vaccination program aims to protect around 85% of those deemed most likely to die from Covid-19, the country is expected to continue to record high death rates over the coming weeks due to the time lag between infections and deaths.
The government reported an additional 55,761 confirmed cases on Friday and the deaths of 1,280 more people within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. The daily update brought the UK death toll from the pandemic to 87,295, the highest number in Europe and the fifth in the world.
Many newly diagnosed are likely to have been infected during the holiday season, before the current national lockdown in England goes into effect on January 5. The hope is that the lockdown will lead to lower infection rates over the next week or two, especially in areas closed before the holidays. They include London and the south-east of England, where the new variant of the virus was first identified.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the entry ban, which went into effect on Friday morning, has been extended to passengers arriving from Portugal as many people from South America to Europe pass through Portugal .
“We don’t have a case at the moment, but it’s a precautionary approach,” Shapps told the BBC. “We want to make sure that we are doing everything possible so that the vaccine deployment can continue and to ensure that it is not disturbed by other variants of this virus.”
The announcement comes just weeks after many countries banned travel from the UK following the discovery of England of another more contagious variant of the virus which has been blamed for a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Scientists said there was no indication that the British variant reacted differently to coronavirus vaccines.
Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called the UK decision “without logic” and said he would seek clarification from his British counterpart.
“Suspending flights from Portugal with the argument of connections between Portugal and Brazil is, with all due respect, completely absurd,” he said in an interview published online by the newspaper Diario of Noticias.
The UK is stepping up its mass vaccination program as the government seeks to protect the country’s oldest and most vulnerable residents before facilitating a third national lockdown. Just over 3.2 million people, or around 5% of Britain’s population, received a first dose of a two-dose vaccine, according to government figures on Friday.
Britain plans to give the first dose to more than 15 million people, including those over 70, frontline healthcare workers and others particularly vulnerable to the virus, by mid February.
“We’re so close now that we want to make sure that we do absolutely everything possible to give ourselves the best chance of defeating this virus, which is why it’s important that we act on these things quickly,” Shapps said.
While the first stage of the vaccination program aims to protect around 85% of those deemed most likely to die from Covid-19, the country is expected to continue to record high death rates over the coming weeks due to the time lag between infections and deaths.
The government reported an additional 55,761 confirmed cases on Friday and the deaths of 1,280 more people within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. The daily update brought the UK death toll from the pandemic to 87,295, the highest number in Europe and the fifth in the world.
Many newly diagnosed are likely to have been infected during the holiday season, before the current national lockdown in England goes into effect on January 5. The hope is that the lockdown will lead to lower infection rates over the next week or two, especially in areas closed before the holidays. They include London and the south-east of England, where the new variant of the virus was first identified.
Source link