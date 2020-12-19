UK imposes tougher lockdown on London, citing new version of virus

LONDON – Alarmed by what he called a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson abruptly changed course on Saturday and imposed a comprehensive lockdown on London and most of the south-east of the England.

The move, which Mr Johnson announced after an emergency cabinet meeting, came after the government obtained new evidence of a variant first detected several weeks ago in Kent, to the south -est of London, which the Prime Minister claimed was 70% more transmissible than the previous one. versions.

The new measures, which take effect at the end of Saturday evening, aim, in effect, to cut off the capital and its surrounding counties from the rest of England. These are the toughest measures the government has taken since it imposed a lockdown on the country in March, and they reflect fears that the new variant could overload the transmission of the virus as winter sets in.

“When the virus changes its method of attack, we have to change our method of defense,” grim Mr Johnson said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon. “We have to act on the information as we have it because it now spreads very quickly.”