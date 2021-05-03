UK hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since pandemic began

Recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, Russia and China topped the agenda for the first in-person meeting in two years.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting in London for their first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week is presented by the UK, which holds the group’s rotating chairmanship, as a chance to reaffirm Western influence and address issues such as coronavirus recovery, climate change and growing tensions with Russia and China.

It will begin with talks between British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ministers will also lay the groundwork for US President Joe Biden first planned trip abroad since taking office – a G7 summit in the UK in June aimed to revive cooperation with traditional allies after years of friction under former President Donald Trump.

In addition to the G7 member states, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, the United Kingdom invited ministers from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea at this week’s event.

Meetings will begin with dinner on Monday evening.

UK and US to discuss Russia and China

Before that, Raab and Blinken will meet to discuss common goals.

The UK is keen to capitalize on Biden’s willingness to re-engage in global efforts to tackle climate change and restore a nuclear deal with Iran rejected by Trump.

Raab said on Sunday that the G7 would consider a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian disinformation and, in a reference to China, raised the need to defend open markets and democracy.

Russia denies interfering beyond its borders and claims the West is in the grip of anti-Russian hysteria.

China casts the West as a tyrant and says its rulers have a post-imperial mindset.

“In all of these areas, we want to be absolutely firm, and stand side by side not only with the Americans, important as they are, but also with our larger allies – that’s why the G7 is so important,” said Raab.

Raab and Blinken are also expected to discuss ongoing trade talks with the United States, as the United Kingdom seeks a hitherto elusive deal touted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as one of the biggest opportunities opened by leaving the ‘European Union.

COVID guarantees

The meeting comes as the UK comes out of its coronavirus lockdown, but some physical distancing measures will be in place.

When G7 ministers meet for formal talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will have an on-site testing facility and plexiglass screens to separate them into meetings, and the UK has placed limits on the size of each delegation.

The last face-to-face meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s major economic powers was held in the seaside resort of Dinard, in northwestern France, in April 2019.

“The meetings will be a demonstration of how to conduct diplomatic affairs safely and successfully as we recover from the pandemic,” the UK Foreign Office said.

The UK is also preparing to host the next UN climate change summit, COP 26, in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

The combined gross domestic product of the G7 members is around $ 40 trillion, almost half of the global economy.