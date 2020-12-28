World
UK hospitals scramble for space as virus cases skyrocket – Times of India
LONDON: UK hospitals cancel elective procedures, scramble to find space for Covi-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to rise despite tough new restrictions imposed to stem fast-spreading new variant virus. Dr. Nick scriven, past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said on Monday that the growing number of hospital patients was “of great concern”.
“With the numbers approaching April highs, systems will again be stretched to the limit,” he said.
UK authorities blame new variant of coronavirus for spike in infection rates in London and South East England. They say the new version is more easily transmitted than the original, but there is no evidence that it makes people sicker.
In response, authorities have subjected part of England which is home to 24 million people to restrictions that force non-essential shops to close, socialize inside bars and allow restaurants and pubs to operate. only for take-out.
Even so, hospital admissions for Covid-19 in the south-east of England are approaching or exceeding levels seen at the outbreak’s first peak.
Government figures show 21,286 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus across the UK on December 22, the last day for which data is available.
This figure is only slightly lower than the peak of 21,683 patients with Covid-19 who were registered in UK hospitals on April 12.
Dr Katherine Henderson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, described her experience working in a hospital on Christmas Day as “wall-to-wall Covid.”
“There’s a good chance we’ll face it, but we’ll get away with it at a price,” Henderson told the BBC.
“The cost is not to do what we had hoped for, which is to be able to continue with non-Covid activities.”
Britain has already recorded more than 70,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus, one of the highest death toll in Europe.
Cabinet Minister Michael gove said more parts of England may need to be subject to the strictest level of restrictions if the number of cases does not decline. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also implemented strong lockdowns.
Still, there is growing confidence help may be on the way soon, with rising expectations that UK regulators may clear a second coronavirus vaccine this week.
UK media claim the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency may give the green light to a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
The regulator cleared an injection made by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech on December 2, making Britain the first country to have access to a rigorously tested vaccine.
More than 600,000 people in the UK have received the first of two needed vaccines.
If the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is cleared this week, members of the public could start receiving it from January 4. Britain has ordered 100 million doses, compared to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is seen as a potential change in global immunization efforts because it is less expensive than the Pfizer vaccine and does not need to be stored at freezing temperatures, making it easier to distribute.
But it has obtained less clear clinical trial results than its main competitors. Partial results suggest that the vaccine is about 70% effective in preventing disease due to coronavirus infection, compared to the 95% effectiveness reported for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
But the trials produced two different results depending on the dosage regimen used. The researchers said the vaccine protected against disease in 62% of people who received two full doses and in 90% of those who received a half dose followed by a full dose. However, the second group consisted of only 2,741 people – too few to be conclusive.
CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot told the Sunday Times newspaper he was convinced the vaccine would work against the new strain and prove to be as effective as its rivals.
“We think we have found the winning formula and how to achieve efficacy that after two doses is up there with everyone,” Soriot said.
