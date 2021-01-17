UK hopes it can consider easing lockdown in March, minister says – Times of India

A police vechile patrols an almost deserted Westminster Bridge in central London on January 16 (AFP)

LONDON: The UK government is hoping to meet its target of rolling out Covid-19 vaccines and being able to consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

The country, which has the highest death toll from Covid-19 in Europe, has been under a nationwide lockdown since January 5, when schools were closed for most students, non-essential businesses were closed to the public and people were ordered to work from home. when possible.

“What we want to do is get out of this nationwide lockdown as soon as possible,” Raab told Sky News television.

“In early spring, hopefully by March, we’ll be able to make those decisions. I think it’s fair to say that we won’t do it all in one fell swoop. As we phase out the national lockdown, I think we’ll end up going through a tiered approach. ”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a goal of vaccinating the elderly, including residents of nursing homes, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers – about more than 13 million people – by mid -February.

If all goes well, he said England may consider easing lockdown restrictions from then on.

The Sunday Times newspaper said UK ministers had reached a deal to endorse a three-point plan that could lead to the lifting of some lockdown restrictions as early as early March.

Zones will see restrictions eased once their death rates drop, hospital admissions drop and some people between the ages of 50 and 70 are vaccinated, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times quoted cabinet ministers as saying they were prepared to resist pressure from health advisers to delay changes until most people are vaccinated, a process that would take at least until ‘summer.

“For the first time, there is no significant division between hawks and doves within the cabinet,” a cabinet source told the newspaper. “Everyone has agreed that we have to lock in hard and everyone accepts that we have to open up before everyone is vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office declined to comment on the report.