UK hits 15million vaccinations as push to unlock builds – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a “significant milestone” on Sunday as data showed 15 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been issued, fueling calls for the government to begin easing far-reaching lockdown measures.
The vaccination program is considered one of the few successes in the government’s handling of a pandemic that has left the country with a higher death toll and worse economic damage than its peers. The United KingdomThe city’s total population is around 67 million.
After becoming the first in the world to approve a vaccine, the UK government has set an ambitious target date of February 15 to reach 15 million residents and nursing home staff, health workers and primary care workers, all those aged 70 or over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.
Johnson said all of these groups had been affected in England but did not speak for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland and did not say the overall target had been met. In some areas, members of lower priority groups have been beaten.
“Today we have taken an important step,” he said.
“No one is resting on their laurels … We still have a long way to go and there will undoubtedly be some bumps in the road, but after all we have achieved I know we can move forward with great trust.”
He will present further progress on Monday.
The success of the vaccination program has led opponents to prolonged lockdowns to begin to ease restrictions who order citizens to stay at home, shut down non-essential stores and close schools.
But Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said it was still too early to discuss when the restrictions could be lifted.
“We share all the ambition and desire to get out of this lockdown, we want to do it responsibly and safely and therefore it has to be evidence-based,” he told Times Radio.
Raab was responding to a letter from 63 lawmakers about the ruling Conservative party which demanded that all lockdowns be lifted by the end of April.
This is the next government target date for immunizing the cohorts – around 32 million people – who have so far accounted for 99% of all deaths.
“Once the nine priority groups have been protected at the end of April, there is no justification for maintaining legislative restrictions,” said the letter organized by the Covid Recovery Group.
Johnson will outline the government’s plans to end the lockdown on February 22. He said he wanted schools to reopen on March 8.
