UK Health Minister accepts recommendation on Covid booster injections – Times of India

LONDON: Britainthe minister of health Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the government had accepted a recommendation from health officials that Covid-19 vaccine reminders should be given to all vulnerable people and those over the age of 50.
Javid told Parliament that the booster injections were part of a plan to strengthen the country’s vaccine defenses against Covid-19 during the winter.
“As with many other vaccines, there is evidence that the protection offered by the Covid-19 vaccine wanes over time, especially in older people who are at greater risk,” he said.
“Booster doses are therefore an important way to keep the virus under control over the long term. ”




