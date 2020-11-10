UK government suffers parliamentary defeat over Brexit bill

The UK government suffered another Brexit setback in Parliament on Monday night over controversial legislation that would have allowed it to bypass parts of the EU divorce treaty.

Unelected members of the Upper House House of Lords rejected key provisions of the Home Market Bill, which seeks to regulate trade between the four UK countries.

The government has insisted that the bill provides a safety net should negotiations for a new trade deal fail, even though it admits that it violates international law “in a very specific and specific way. limited “.

But the Lords voted overwhelmingly to remove clauses relating to Northern Ireland, which will have the UK’s only land border with the EU from January 1 and will remain under some of the bloc’s rules.

A “no-deal” could complicate the situation on the island and its politically sensitive border between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

Brussels has already taken legal action over the bill.

A government spokesperson said after Monday’s vote that the deleted clauses would be reintroduced when the bill is sent back to the House of Commons, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a comfortable majority.

– ‘Pause for reflection’ –

The main Democrats in the United States, including President-elect Joe Biden, have entered the race, warning that a trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom could be in jeopardy if a “no deal” puts in jeopardize a hard-won peace.

An open border was the keystone of the 1998 Good Friday deal, brokered by the United States, which largely ended more than 30 years of violence against British rule in Northern Ireland.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that the election of Biden, who has Irish roots, could lead London to “reflect” and ensure Irish issues come first.

The debate and vote took place as London and Brussels reconvened to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in the British capital on Sunday ahead of another week of talks with his British counterpart David Frost, as they scramble to find a deal.

Britain officially left the bloc in January but remains bound by most of its rules until the end of the year under the terms of its divorce.

– ‘Solid guarantees’ –

The parliaments of London and Brussels need time to ratify any agreement reached, leaving little time for both sides to find a compromise on the main outstanding issues.

These include the establishment of competition rules between British and European companies, control mechanisms and fishing rights.

Barnier said on Twitter that the keys to opening the door to a deal were “respect for EU autonomy and British sovereignty”, as well as “strong guarantees of free and fair trade” and “access stable and reciprocal to markets and fishing opportunities “.

Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday agreed that big differences need to be bridged after two weeks of “intense” meetings that ended last Wednesday.

Von der Leyen pledged the two negotiating teams “will continue to work hard” while Johnson said they will “redouble their efforts to reach a deal”.

But neither side has yet indicated that they are willing to make the necessary compromises for a breakthrough, with time counted on a deadline set for mid-November.

The British voted to end decades of EU economic and political integration in 2016, but implementing Brexit has proven extremely difficult since.

The initial terms of the divorce were finally agreed to last year, sparking negotiations on a future free trade deal that must be put in place in time for the new year.

But the coronavirus pandemic has strained the already ambitious timetable, while the most controversial issues stalled discussions for months.

Without a deal, Britain would leave the EU’s single market and customs union on January 1, triggering immediate and significant barriers to cross-Channel trade and affairs.

London and Brussels still insist that they would prefer to avoid the economic disruption this would cause.

