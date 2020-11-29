World
UK gets 2 million more doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India
Britain has obtained two million doses of Moderna IncThe Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which will be available in Europe in the spring, the government announced on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it obtained from the American company two weeks ago.
The new deal came a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi, a young business minister, as the minister responsible for the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.
Britain now has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, he has access to 357 million doses of vaccine from seven developers, according to a government statement.
“With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we are ready to deploy a vaccine if they receive approval from our drug regulator, starting with those who will benefit the most,” the Minister of Health said. , Matt Hancock.
Moderna’s experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from an advanced stage trial.
Deliveries to Britain could start as early as the spring, if the vaccine meets the standards of the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.
Britain has also ordered 40 million doses of a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE and US Pfizer Inc, which has been shown to be 95% effective in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The UK regulator is expected to approve the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine this week, and deliveries will begin within hours of approval, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Britain has also obtained 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University and targeted a deployment to begin before Christmas.
