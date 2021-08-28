UK, Germany seek joint G7 approach on Taliban

LONDON, Aug.28 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday discussed the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need for international assistance and a common G7 approach to – opinion of the future Afghan government.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have decided to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at the leaders’ meeting last week,” said Johnson’s office in a statement.

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and any engagement with the Taliban must be conditioned so that they allow a safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respect the human rights”, added the British statement. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)