UK FM Sunak writes to PM Johnson to relax Covid travel restrictions: report – Times of India
LONDON: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak reportedly wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for an urgent easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions to help revive the country’s economy.
According to Sunday opening hours‘, the senior of Indian origin Cabinet The minister warned that UK border rules were hurting the economy and tourism, ahead of a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday to confirm the upgrade of the traffic light system for international travel.
India remains on the red list, which means an effective travel ban and a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine for returning UK residents, and there is hope among the diaspora that this status will be changed to orange in next week’s review.
“Rishi has put an end to the travel restrictions,” a source close to the letter to Johnson said, as quoted by the newspaper.
In the letter, Sunak reportedly warned that UK border policy was “out of step with our international competitors” and that the restrictions were having a detrimental effect on employment.
Thursday’s meeting will decide what level of restrictions vacationers face, with millions of people keen to know whether they will need to undergo Covid-19 testing or isolation if they travel to popular European vacation destinations in this country. time of year, such as France, Italy and Spain.
“Rishi and the prime minister fear that we have the advantage of vaccinating so many people and yet we are an outlier in terms of draconianism regarding travel,” a high-level government source told the newspaper.
Ministers will review key data on coronavirus infections from the UK’s Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) in the next few days before the exam on Thursday.
There are also reports that the Delta variant could be reclassified from a variant of concern (VOC), given that it is now the dominant strain in the UK.
The change in status would free more countries from strict travel controls, which could include India where the Delta variant was first identified.
