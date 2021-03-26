UK fights back as China imposes sanctions on lawmakers – Times of India

MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are playing a vital role in shedding light on the gro… https://t.co/Bk2RKrN6AE – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 1616751717000

LONDON: The British government on Friday gave full support to British lawmakers and others sanctioned by China for speaking out in favor of the Uyghur Muslim minority.“MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today play a vital role in bringing to light the serious human rights violations perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims,” ​​the prime minister said Boris Johnson tweeted.

“The freedom to speak out against abuse is fundamental and I strongly agree with them.”

China announced sanctions against nine British individuals and four entities, claiming they had “maliciously spread lies and disinformation” about Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on Beijing to give the United Nations access to the region of Xinjiang if he wants to “credibly refute the allegations of human rights violations”.

“We condemn China’s attempt to silence those who speak out against human rights abuses, at home and abroad, including British MPs and their peers,” he said in a statement. tweet.

“As the UK joins the international community in sanctioning human rights violations, the Chinese government is sanctioning its critics.”

Justice Minister Robert Buckland said “we strongly belittle” Beijing’s announcement, which also targeted a British law firm that has been involved in Uyghur rights cases.

Among those sanctioned are Iain Duncan Smith, former head of the British ruling Conservative party, as well as four groups that spoke in favor of driving rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong higher on the Westminster agenda.

Duncan Smith said it was “our duty to denounce the Chinese government’s human rights violations in Hong Kong and its genocide of the Uyghur people.”

“Those of us who live free lives under the rule of law must speak out for those who have no voice. If this draws my wrath from China, I will wear this as a badge of honor. . ”

The EU, UK, Canada and US sanctioned several members of Xinjiang’s political and economic hierarchy this week as part of coordinated action following allegations of widespread abuse in the northwest region.

At least one million Uyghurs and people from other predominantly Muslim groups have been held in camps there, rights groups say, accusing authorities of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing labor. strengths.

Conservative MPs Nusrat Ghani, Tim Loughton, Tom Tugendhat and Neil O’Brien, along with her peers Helena Kennedy and David Alton, were also on the list announced by China on Friday.

In a joint statement, Tugendhat and O’Brien called the sanctions “deeply sinister” for targeting elected lawmakers.

“As UK lawmakers this won’t really affect us that much, but the purpose of Beijing’s actions is to make others feel threatened, and to have a chilling effect on business people in particular.” , they said.

Tugendhat further told the BBC that this decision was “a direct attack on British democracy and an attempt to silence the people the British people have chosen to speak on their behalf.”

“If this isn’t an attack on British sovereignty, I don’t know what it is.”

Ghani told BBC radio that she “will not be intimidated”.

“It is a wake-up call for all democratic countries and lawmakers that we will not be able to conduct our daily business without China sanctioning us for simply trying to expose what is happening in Xinjiang and abuse against Uyghurs.

“It has now made me even more determined to talk about Uyghurs.”