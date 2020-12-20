UK, EU to continue ‘difficult’ trade talks on Monday, UK source says

InvestorPlace

The last time I wrote about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was in mid-October. At the time, I argued that the company should use AMD stock for the entire Xilinx acquisition (NASDAQ: XLNX), which at the time was still only a possibility, and not a sure thing. Source: Various Photography / Shutterstock.com InvestorPlace – Stock News, Stock Tips & Trading Tips On October 27, CEO Lisa Su announced that she would acquire Xilinx for $ 35 billion, with shareholders getting 1.7234 shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx. After completion, AMD shareholders will own 74% of the combined company, while Xilinx shareholders will own the remainder. The purchase price values ​​the combined entity at $ 135 billion. If it closes by the end of 2021, Lisa Su will continue as CEO of the merged company. Current Xilinx CEO Victor Peng will become president and manage the business of Xilinx as well as some strategic growth initiatives. Since the announcement, AMD stock is up 23% and is trading dangerously close to $ 100. This is the second run of the $ 100 action. Can he stick this time? 7 Growth Stocks You Don’t Want To Sleep On I’ll take a look at both sides of the argument. AMD Stock is ready to run Forget Xilinx for a moment and consider AMD’s business so far in fiscal 2020. AMD announced its third quarter results at the same time as its acquisition of Xilinx. The company’s sales increased 56% year-over-year to $ 2.8 billion. Sequentially, they increased by 45%. In terms of operating profit, its profits rose 141% from a year ago to $ 449 million – a 160% increase on a sequential basis. The business today is much stronger now that it regularly generates Free Cash Flow (FCF) every quarter. In the third quarter of 2020, it posted FCF of $ 265 million, up from $ 179 million a year ago and $ 152 million at the end of the second quarter of June. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, it had FCF of $ 297 million, down from – $ 124 million a year ago. Over the past three fiscal years, its 12-month FCF has increased from – $ 130 million in 2018, to $ 280 million in 2019, to $ 700 million in 2020 in the first three quarters; it will likely exceed $ 1 billion once the fourth quarter results are released. If you use enterprise values ​​of $ 18.80 billion for 2018, $ 53.6 billion for 2019, and $ 115.8 billion for today, its FCF return has remained around 0.6%, despite the fact that it activity has strengthened considerably over the past 33 months. To me, this suggests that despite the big run, AMD stock is not overpriced compared to previous years. It might not be cheap, but based on its historical averages, I think the benefits far outweigh the averages. And that doesn’t even take into account what Xilinx might mean for its future growth. Assuming the deal goes through in 2021, I think Xilinx investors can expect to own AMD shares worth over $ 82.98 per share later in 2021. It’s ready to go. take a break AMD’s performance over the past five years has been so outstandingly good – its five-year annualized total return through December 15 is 110.3% – that its total return since the start of the year. The 111% year looks almost ordinary in comparison. Still, as I stated in my October post, up 3,849% over the past five years, it seems logical that the regression to the mean hits AMD stock at some point. Also, as Murphy’s Law says, it will rain on AMD’s Xilinx Parade at some point in 2021. After all, the stock exchange ratio sets AMD’s share price at 82, $ 98 per share. As of this writing, Xilinx shareholders are sitting on 16% unrealized gains on their future AMD stocks. It’s good, no? The problem is, if the two companies run into a regulatory hiccup and AMD’s stock price falls back into the low $ 70 range it was traded in as recently as early November, the deal doesn’t look so good. attractive to Xilinx shareholders. As InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn said at the time of the announcement, the risks to shareholders of both companies are real. “No cash is exchanged under the AMD-Xilinx agreement. Everything is in stock. For the $ 35 billion price to hold, AMD stock needs to remain strong until the end of 2021, as it will take a year to overtake US and (possibly more important) Chinese regulators, ”wrote Dana on October 29. the world will turn. Intel’s numbers fell as data centers slowed their spending. Large cloud companies are increasingly dominating this market. There were 541 cloud data centers by mid-year and 176 more were in the pipeline. Essentially, Dana is arguing that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will rebound in 2021, with investors realizing that the company will rebound after its slowdown last year. I find it hard to believe that AMD stock will not face some volatility in the coming year. By trading at over 13 times sales, roughly three times its average multiple over the past five years, any bad news could put $ 100 on hold for a significant period in 2021. The Bottom Line I still believe in Lisa Su . As long as it’s in charge, it’s a great long-term take. “As I have noted several times over the past two years, she is one of America’s best CEOs and is worth every penny of her total compensation of $ 58.5 million in 2019,” I wrote. in October. And the fact that Su was able to use 100% stock to pay for Xilinx is another feather in his hat. Transformative in nature, shareholders will forget about dilution in five years. Do I think it will stay above $ 100? AMD releases its fourth quarter 2020 results at the end of January. They will be solid as a rock. For this reason, I think it is possible to stay in triple digits for an extended period. That said, if you don’t own AMD stock and want to buy, you might expect to be able to get some in the $ 80 range. It’s linked to a meltdown at some point in the first half of 2021. In the long run, I continue to love AMD. As of the publication date, Will Ashworth does not hold (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has been writing about investing full time since 2008. His publications include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger and several others in the United States and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. 