UK-EU talks set to collapse ahead of Boris Johnson trip to Brussels – Times of India

UK-EU talks set to collapse ahead of Boris Johnson trip to Brussels
LONDON: Britain and the European Union warned on Tuesday that talks over a post-Brexit free trade deal are on the verge of collapse, just over three weeks before an economic disruption that will shake up the businesses on both sides of the English Canal.
Officials downplayed the chances of a breakthrough when Prime Minister Boris Johnson Head towards Brussels for face-to-face talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days.
With negotiators stuck on key issues after months of tense talks, German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said the bloc’s confidence in Britain was at stake.
“What we need is political will in London,” said Roth, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency. “Let me be very clear, our future relationship is based on trust and trust. It is precisely this trust that is at stake in our negotiations at the moment. We want to reach an agreement, but not to n ‘no matter what the cost,’ Roth told reporters before presiding. interviews by videoconference between his European counterparts.
Johnson’s Downing St. office said the situation was “very cunning“and the collapse of the talks was a distinct possibility.
Johnson and von der Leyen, the EU’s chief executive, spoke by phone Monday for the second time in 48 hours. They later said that “significant differences” remained on three key issues – fishing rights, the rules of fair competition and the governance of futures. agreement are not there.”
The two leaders said in the joint statement that they plan to discuss the remaining differences “at a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days.” The leaders of the 27 EU countries are holding a two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday.
The UK politically left the EU on January 31, but remains in the duty-free single market and the bloc’s customs union until December 31. The conclusion of a trade agreement at that time would ensure the absence of tariffs and trade quotas on goods exported or imported by the two countries. sides, although there would still be new costs and red tape.
Both sides would suffer economically if a failed trade deal failed, but most economists believe the UK economy would be more affected as the UK trades nearly half of its trade with the bloc.
As Britain and the EU say they want a trade deal, confidence and goodwill are strained after months of difficult negotiations.
The relationship was further strained by UK law breaking the law Brexi Johnson’s withdrawal agreement reached with the EU last year.
Britain says the Home Market Bill, which gives the government the power to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement regarding trade with Northern Ireland, is needed as “police insurance “to protect the flow of goods into the UK in the event of non-dealing with Brexit. The EU sees this as an act of bad faith which could jeopardize the Northern Ireland peace settlement.
The House of Lords, the unelected upper house of Parliament, removed anti-unlawful clauses from legislation last month, but the elected House of Commons reinstated them on Monday evening.
As the parliamentary struggle continues, the British government has offered the bloc an olive branch on the issue, saying it would remove non-compliance clauses if a joint UK-EU committee on the issue Northern Ireland found solutions in the coming days.
