UK, EU agree more time for post-Brexit deal negotiations – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to make an ‘extra effort’ in their pursuit of a post-Brexit trade deal after their speech on Sunday, which was seen as a difficult deadline for the protracted negotiations between the UK and the EU.
Both sides are hoping for a last-minute ‘eleventh hour’ compromise in order to put arrangements in place before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.
However, significant differences on the main points of friction regarding fishing rights and competition rules have so far proved insurmountable.
“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the main unresolved issues. Our negotiating teams have been working day and night for the past few days,” Johnson and Von Der Leyen said in a joint statement after their crucial phone call Sunday afternoon.
“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that the deadlines have been missed many times, we believe that it is responsible at this stage to make an extra effort. We have therefore mandated our negotiators to ‘They are continuing the talks and seeing if an agreement can, even at this late stage, be reached, ”they said.
Johnson called a meeting of his Cabinet ministers to discuss the latest inventory, which experts hope indicates that some movement is made possible.
“Even at the eleventh hour, the capacity exists for an agreement,” urged Michael martin, the Prime Minister or Taoiseach of Ireland, arguably the country most affected as an EU member country sharing a border with the British territory of Northern Ireland.
If the UK and the EU are unable to strike a deal, the two sides would trade World organization of commerce (IN THIS), with considerable obstacles to the movement of goods and people.
With the UK no longer signing EU rules, this would also mean travel restrictions for Britons traveling to and from the EU at the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, given the rules of lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.
Negotiating teams on both sides worked throughout the weekend to try to find a way out of the deadlock, but British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday morning that the “political will” to strike a deal remains elusive.
“The bar is high enough that we can keep talking. We would need a political commitment to act on these two key issues,” he told the BBC hours before the coup. very important thread between Johnson and Von. Der Leyen, which had been scheduled as the final point of the talks.
“Never say never because EU negotiations can often drag and drop. But in reality we need the finality and therefore we need Ursula von der Leyen at the political level that there is clarity in the EU on these two key issues. If we get there, then there are still discussions to be dealt with, “he said.
The central question in the negotiations is to what extent the UK should stick to EU economic rules in the future.
The EU wants to prevent the UK from getting what it sees as an unfair advantage of having duty-free access to its markets – not paying taxes on goods bought and sold – while establishing its own standards on products, employment rights and business subsidies.
Fishing rights are another major point of contention, with the EU warning that without access to UK waters for EU fleets, UK fishermen will no longer have special access to EU markets to sell their goods .
The UK has insisted its position is that of any sovereign nation and argued that what happens in its own waters, and its broader trade rules, should be under its control once it is out. plus member of the economic bloc of 27 members. .
Ed Miliband of the Labor opposition accused the government of being “ideological” about its position in the talks, and warned that leaving without a trade deal would be “disastrous for the country”.
“[Johnson] has been riding with our national interests and playing Russian roulette with the jobs and livelihoods of people all over the country, ”he said.
The UK voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016 and under the Withdrawal Agreement, or so-called Divorce Pact, they have until December 31 to define their future trade deals or a no-deal part – which would end the current tariff. -a free partnership without quotas that they share in most sectors of the economy.
