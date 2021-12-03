UK downplays Brexit link in US steel tariff line

Steelworkers in Port Talbot

Reports suggesting that a US decision to keep tariffs on UK steel is linked to Brexit and Northern Ireland is a “false story,” Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt said.

She said the quarrels with Brussels over the Irish border were “entirely separate” from trade with Washington.

It comes after the The Financial Times reported the problem prevented the UK from resolving the steel dispute with America.

The United States lifted tariffs on EU steel last month, but kept them on British steel.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Mordaunt said the FT report “might be true in terms of how some people feel in the United States, but it is a false story. They are two entirely separate issues.”

“We are doing ourselves a disservice if we perpetuate these false stories,” she added.

The Trump-era tariffs of 25% on steel products and 10% on aluminum were imposed on the EU in 2018, when the UK was still part of the trading bloc.

The US has agreed to remove tariffs on EU products in the fall, but tariffs, which have almost halved UK steel exports to its second-largest market, remain in place on UK steel.

The FT reported that talks between the United States and the United Kingdom to resolve the issue had not been able to move forward due to concerns from Washington over British threats to trigger Article 16 of the protocol. ‘North Ireland.

The protocol is a clause in the Brexit deal that leaves Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods, while controls are imposed between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The idea was to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which many feared had destabilized the Good Friday Agreement peace deal.

But it increased the bureaucracy on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and, according to union leaders, triggered riots and violence this year in Belfast.

Downing Street threatened to trigger Article 16 to override protocol – which Washington warned against.

The story continues

Kim Darroch, former ambassador to the United States, said that reports of the “troubled state” of UK-US trade relations are “confirmation that the United States will act to protect a peaceful peace. ‘they helped negotiate’ in Northern Ireland.

He added that the UK was “not going to have a successful trade relationship with our biggest trading partner” – the EU, nor a free trade agreement with the US, “until the government stops threatening to withdraw from international agreement [on Northern Ireland] they negotiated and cheered only a few months ago “.

President Biden and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen both warned UK against triggering Article 16

Analysis:

Chris Morris, Global Trade Correspondent

The warnings have been mounting and increasing – and publicly – for some time. Washington is not impressed by British threats to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

This is true in the White House. This is also true within the vocal Irish lobby in the US Congress.

The UK and the EU have had talks on the protocol’s effects – including checks and controls on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

The UK wants the text of the protocol to be rewritten, and Brexit Minister Lord Frost called for more urgency in the discussion.

The EU has proposed a package of measures that it says would significantly reduce checks.

He also argues that the UK must honor the agreement it signed, which is now part of an international treaty, rather than backing away from it.

The United States supports this line.

It is true that the steel tariff negotiations and the NI protocol negotiations are entirely separate processes. But political ties are forging in influential circles in Washington.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will travel to the United States next week for already scheduled discussions on steel tariffs and other matters.

But if unresolved arguments about the Protocol start to have a direct effect on other trade issues, that will be a cause for concern in London.

Ms Mordaunt said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan would hold talks on steel and other issues with her US counterparts next week.

She also defended the UK’s approach in discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol: “We have acted in good faith. We will do more to tell America that we have acted in good faith and are determined to be pragmatic. Lord Frost [the Brexit Minister] go do it.”

She was responding to a question from SNP MP and Chairman of the International Trade Committee Angus MacNeil, who said, “Does she welcome America in control?” – a reference to the Brexiteer’s slogan according to which Brexit would allow the United Kingdom to “take back control”.

Earlier, another Minister of International Trade, Ranil Jayawardena, called the punitive US tariffs “unfair and unnecessary”.

“We will continue to make representations to support UK businesses,” he said.

“We continue to engage”

A spokesperson for the Department of International Trade said he welcomed the US government’s willingness “to resolve trade issues related to steel and aluminum.”

“We remain focused on passing a resolution that removes damaging tariffs to benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We continue to engage closely with the administration on the Northern Ireland Protocol and share a deep commitment to the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) and the peace process.”

Gareth Stace, Managing Director of UK Steel, a trading group, said: “The UK steel industry and our customers in the US urge the UK and US governments to continue working together to find a solution to the tariff problem. of section 232, and strain all tendons to do so.

“On January 1, steelmakers in the EU will enjoy a significant tariff advantage compared to their British counterparts.

“Already, customers in the US will factor January 2022 prices into their plans for next year, which of course risks the UK industry losing market share in the US to EU exporters. “