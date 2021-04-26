UK denies reports PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile up’ – Times of India

LONDON: Newspaper reports British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather have bodies piled up “by the thousands” than ordering a third lockdown is not true, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Johnson faces a flood of allegations in the UK newspapers on everything from his confused initial handling of the Covid-19 crisis to questions about funding the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment.

the Daily mail The newspaper said Johnson said at an October meeting in Downing Street: “No more lockdowns – let bodies pile in by the thousands.”

“This is not true – it has been categorically denied by virtually everyone,” Wallace told Sky when asked about the reported remark, adding that Johnson was focused on the Covid response.

“We’re now getting into the kind of comedic chapter of these gossip stories – you know anonymous sources by anonymous advisers talking about unnamed events. You know – look – none of this is serious,” Wallace said. .

The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Downing Street appointed Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic cummings , as a source of leaks on the Prime Minister, Cumshots fired back on Friday, denying he was the source and calling Johnson incompetent and lacking in integrity.

Cummings, architect of the Brexit campaign for Britain to leave the European Union , suddenly left Johnson’s staff late last year after serving as his most influential adviser on Brexit and a 2019 election campaign.

Cummings said Johnson’s plans to secretly charge donors for the renovation of his Downing Street plan were “unethical, stupid, possibly illegal and almost certainly violated the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations.”

Asked about renovation plans in March, Johnson’s spokeswoman said all donations, gifts and benefits were correctly reported and no party funds were being used to pay for upgrades.

