UK delays post-Brexit border controls, seeks new talks with EU

LONDON (AP) – Britain on Monday said it was delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on goods bound for Northern Ireland, as it sought respite from its tense standoff with the European Union on trade rules.

Brexit Minister David Frost said the government would continue to trade “on the current basis”, maintaining the grace periods the UK granted itself after breaking away from the economic embrace of the ‘EU at the end of 2020. He has not set a new end date for the pardon. periods, some of which were scheduled to end on September 30.

Frost said the status quo “will provide space for possible further discussions” with the EU over the two sides’ deep differences over the Brexit divorce deal.

Relations between the UK and the EU have deteriorated due to trade deals with Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK to have a land border with the bloc of 27 countries. The divorce agreement the two sides reached before leaving Britain means customs and border checks must be carried out on certain goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

The regulations aim to prevent goods from Britain from entering the EU’s single market duty-free while maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland – a key pillar of the Northern Ireland peace process. But the checks angered British trade unionists in Northern Ireland, who say they amount to a border in the Irish Sea and weaken Northern Ireland’s ties with the rest of the UK

One of the deferred measures, which was due to take effect on October 1, would ban chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales from going to Northern Ireland. The ‘sausage war’ has been the most publicized element in the UK-EU dispute, raising fears that Northern Ireland supermarkets may not be able to sell British sausages, a staple of the UK. basis of breakfast.

Trade tensions have unsettled Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance and heightened tensions with the EU, which calls on Britain to implement the deal it has agreed to, and with the UK government, which asserts that the rules require fundamental reform.

The story continues

The British Conservative government is seeking to remove most controls, replacing them with a “light” system in which only goods at risk of entering the EU would be inspected.

Frost warned last week that the UK and the EU risk entering a long period of “cold mistrust” unless issues with the deal are resolved.

The UK’s previous unilateral extension of the grace period angered the EU, which responded by launching legal action. The bloc has since suspended this action and both sides have taken interim measures to calm the situation. Britain’s Monday announcement was made with prior knowledge of the bloc.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he expects the EU to agree to an extension of the grace periods in order to allow “deep and meaningful” talks with Britain.

___

To learn more about AP’s Brexit coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/brexit