UK declares credible evidence of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region – Times of India

LONDON: Brittany said on Wednesday that there was credible, growing and disturbing evidence of forced labor among Uyghur Muslims in China Xinjiang region
“The evidence of Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang and other parts of China is credible, it is growing and is deeply troubling to the British government,” Foreign Minister said Nigel adams said to parliament.
He said companies have a duty to ensure their supply chains are free from forced labor.

