World
UK Covid Strain: British variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in the UK on September 20, was reported in 86 countries.
Variant B.1.1.7 showed an increase in transmissibility and some evidence for an increase in disease severity based on preliminary results. As of February 7, six more countries have reported cases of this variant, CNN reported.
In the UK, for example, Covid-19 test samples of this strain fell from 63% in the week of December 14 to 90% in the week of January 18, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.
The WHO has also monitored two other strains of the coronavirus that are actively spreading: B.1.351, initially seen in South Africa, and the P.1 strain that was first identified in Brazil, CNN reported.
As of February 7, strain B.1.351 has been reported in 44 countries, while strain P.1 has been reported in 15 countries, the WHO said.
Scientists are not surprised to see the coronavirus change and evolve, CNN says, but they fear that a variant could mutate to the point of causing more serious disease, bypassing the ability of tests to detect it, or bypassing the protection offered by the virus. vaccination.
Variant B.1.1.7 showed an increase in transmissibility and some evidence for an increase in disease severity based on preliminary results. As of February 7, six more countries have reported cases of this variant, CNN reported.
In the UK, for example, Covid-19 test samples of this strain fell from 63% in the week of December 14 to 90% in the week of January 18, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.
The WHO has also monitored two other strains of the coronavirus that are actively spreading: B.1.351, initially seen in South Africa, and the P.1 strain that was first identified in Brazil, CNN reported.
As of February 7, strain B.1.351 has been reported in 44 countries, while strain P.1 has been reported in 15 countries, the WHO said.
Scientists are not surprised to see the coronavirus change and evolve, CNN says, but they fear that a variant could mutate to the point of causing more serious disease, bypassing the ability of tests to detect it, or bypassing the protection offered by the virus. vaccination.
Source link